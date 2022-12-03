Officials: Public School Teacher Shot, Killed While Driving In Chicago

Family and friends are mourning the death of an Illinois public school teacher who was fatally shot while reportedly driving on the south side of Chicago.

According to ABC 7 Chicago, relatives say that 49-year-old Quentine Carradine was the soul of his family.

“My baby has been working since he was 16 years old. He held down two jobs to make sure he take care of his family, so they never want for nothing,” Quentine’s mother Carmel Carradine told the news station.

Shakiyla Carradine, Quentine’s daughter, added, “He was a teacher. He looked after the kids. He was a coach, somebody that they looked up to. A mentor.”

According to Chicago officials, Quentine of the city’s Alsip section was traveling westbound on the 400 block of East 87th Street on Monday, Nov. 28, around 4:07 p.m. when he was shot in the head, Fox 32 reported.

Quentine was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died, officials said.

According to ABC 7, the 49-year-old was shot a few blocks from his mother Carmel’s home.

“Whoever did this to him is wrong. They shouldn’t have did him like — killed him like he was a dog in the street. He was a very good person,” Carmel told ABC 7.

The outlet reports that officials have not confirmed if Quentine was caught in the crossfire of a shooting or who was involved.

Chicago Public Schools issued a statement that reads:

“The Chicago Public Schools community is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Quentine Carradine. Mr. Carradine was an integral part of New Sullivan, impacting many students’ lives through his incredible work in Special Education and on the basketball court as a coach in our Elementary Sports Programming.

Our thoughts are with the Carradine family, their friends, and the entire New Sullivan and CPS community during this difficult time.”