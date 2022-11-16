Offset Leaves Touching Words For Takeoff: ‘I Love You Forever’

Migos co-founder and group member Offset breaks his social media silence since his rhyming partner, Takeoff, was killed in Houston two weeks ago.

Offset, who recently separated from the group, posted an endearing message to Takeoff less than a week after Takeoff’s funeral in Atlanta. Eluding to not knowing what to say, the hurt he has in his heart for his fallen family member is evident in the Instagram post.

“Dear Take, doesn’t feel real posting you like this….

This still doesn’t feel like reality. I’ve been searching for the right words to say, but there aren’t any that will suffice.

Until we meet again, Rest In Power.

I love you 🙏🏾 🕊️ 🚀”

The post has various photographs and video clips of the group and solo pictures of Takeoff. He then writes words directed to the late rapper, stating he hoped the tragedy was a dream but acknowledging that it’s actually a nightmare.

“The pain you have left me with is unbearable. My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words. I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality, and reality feels like a nightmare.”

Offset, born Kiari Kendrell Cephus, reminisced about times when they would greet each other with a hug and how he wished he could get one last one, along with other moments they shared.

“Everytime you would see me, you didn’t give me a dap, you gave me a hug. I wish I could hug you one last time. Laugh one last time. Smoke one last time. Perform one last time. I know someone with a soul like yours is in heaven now. I hope you can see how much we love you and miss you. You have left a hole in my heart that will never be filled. Give me strength, give your brothers strength, give your family strength. Even though I know you will always be with us, throw me a lil sign or a beautiful dream. I love you forever. 4L and after.”

Last week, the funeral for Takeoff, born Kirshnik Ball, took place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

According to TMZ, the shooting death of Takeoff took place at the 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston bowling alley. Takeoff was there with his uncle, Quavo, nee Quavious Keyate Marshall. They were in Houston celebrating the birthday of Jas Prince on the night of the tragedy.

No one has been arrested for the senseless killing.