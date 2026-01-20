Rapper Offset Settles $1.5M Tax Debt

Atlanta recording artist Offset, in the midst of his divorce from Cardi B, has settled a more than $1.5 million tax debt with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), US Magazine reports.

Offset (born Kiari Kendrell Cephus) owed $1,575,266.73.

The IRS released a lien on the bill on Dec. 26, 2025, for the money he owed the government for 2022. The lien was initially filed on April 3, 2024.

The former Migos member is reportedly not out of the woods yet. He may have to come up with an additional $778,426 to be cleared of any government debt.

Why that amount? US initially reported in October 2025 that Offset was hit with a separate six-figure lien—$486,426.35 in taxes for 2023. It also stated that he will be hit with another one for owing $292,000 for 2021, according to a March 2025 filing by the Georgia Department of Revenue.

The original amount listed by the agency is $167,916, but the total increased to $167,916 due to interest ($53,000), penalties ($40,000), collection fees ($33,000), and other costs.

Last year, Cardi revealed her husband’s tax issues and blamed them for the divorce not being finalized yet. The couple split in 2024, according to US Weekly.

“The only reason why I’m still married is because somebody wants me to pay for their taxes,” she alleged. “Y’all wanna know the tea? The only way I can get out of my marriage is if I pay for somebody else’s taxes, even though I pay for my own, and give them one of my properties. I’m fighting for that, I’m gonna fight for that. This is not no love sh**.”

In May 2025, Offset requested joint custody and spousal support in the couple’s divorce case.

