Offset Wants Cardi B To Hand Over Her ‘GWAP’ In Spousal Support

Offset is taking the next step in his divorce proceeding with Cardi B. The rapper, real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus, is filing for spousal support.

The information obtained by TMZ says Offset is requesting joint custody and spousal support to maintain the lifestyle he has become accustomed to since marrying the wealthy female rapper. While Offset is not bereft of funds, his wife is significantly better off. Cardi B’s net worth is estimated between $80 million and $100 million, while Offset’s is around $30 million.

Offset’s filing seeks to designate Cardi B’s residence as the primary home of his three children, Kulture, Wave, and her newest arrival, reportedly named Blossom.

Initiated in 2024 by Cardi, the divorce proceedings have not had many public updates until now. Cardi and Offset have been silent on the proceedings as new information comes to light. Still, both have been spotted living their best lives during separation.

Cardi has been spotted out in public with NFL player Stefon Diggs on multiple occasions. On Valentine’s Day, the pair was spotted with a large bouquet of flowers in a vehicle, seemingly on a date.

Cardi B spent Valentine’s Day with Stefon Diggs 👀 pic.twitter.com/4MyscoKzJq — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) February 16, 2025

Recently, a video of the couple turning up in Miami circulated online. The couple appeared to be having fun on a yacht with multiple beautiful women.

Cardi B And Stefon Diggs Partying In Miami 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XSOcjXnwD8 — Utopic News (@utopicnews) May 27, 2025

In late 2024, Cardi’s soon-to-be former husband was spotted having fun in a club. The rapper appeared to be chatting up a woman who resembled his estranged wife.

#Exclusive video: #Offset's moving on amid his divorce from #CardiB💅… hanging out with some new ladies in the club — including one who looks a lot like his ex! 😱 pic.twitter.com/G92xrdLKSm — TMZ (@TMZ) October 18, 2024

Earlier this year, video footage of Offset in the Dominican Republic shows him walking amongst a crowd of onlookers. He seemingly encourages two women to join his entourage.

No offset in Dominican Republic asking these two girls to go with him🤣she's a dembow singer. The other day he took a bunch of photos with some girls who are pre paid🤣He is desperate 🤣 pic.twitter.com/bCJT2pILIL — under this btches skin (@kard31850535) May 19, 2025

While the two publicly move on, their divorce proceeds in the background. As the case is not yet finalized, it is unclear if Offset will be granted spousal support. This is not the first time Cardi has filed for a divorce. The WAP rapper first petitioned the court in 2020, then changed her mind.

