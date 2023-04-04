Offset’s Attorney Files ‘Wrongful Interference’ Lawsuit Against Quality Control Music

Offset continues to have issues with Quality Control Music. Now, Cardi B’s other half is accusing QC of blocking him from releasing new music, and his lawyer has filed a “wrongful interference” lawsuit, according to documents obtained by RadarOnline.

Several news outlets report that Offset is fighting to release music he recorded after Jan. 13, 2021. A deal was supposedly made that enabled the 31-year-old to record music outside of QC.

The outlet also reports that QC is asking that the lawsuit be thrown out over claims that an agreement with Capitol Records gives them rights to Offset’s solo career.

Offset has a solo deal with Motown Records, which has no ties to QC. The initial lawsuit, filed last year, resulted in a back-and-forth between the “5,4,3,2,1” rapper and QC Co-founder Pierre “Pee” Thomas.

“The last lawsuit was filed publicly and dismissed quietly,” Pee wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “Let’s see how this one go. Been to real for all this lame sh*t. Everyone know the real problem.”

“N***** act like im the problem I paid millions to get my rights back N*gga you blackballed me I ain’t said Sh*t one time homie I ain’t spoke to you in 2 years now I drop and you want ya name on my credit,” Offset responded with a tweet.

N***** act like im the problem I paid millions to get my rights back N**** you black balled me I ain’t said Sh*t one time homie I ain’t spoke to you in 2 years now I drop and you want ya name on my credit? https://t.co/UGRDykvX5C — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) August 24, 2022

Earlier this year, Coach K and P sold QC to Scooter Braun, CEO of HYBE America, for an alleged sum of $320 million.

During an interview with Variety, Braun spoke about the deal.

“I am so proud and honored to have Coach and P join Bang and I as our partners,” Braun said to Variety. “QC is one of the most significant independent labels in the world, working with incredible artists who are, and remain to be, the voices of culture. I’ll never forget riding around Atlanta over 20 years ago with Coach discussing our dreams and ambitions and how we said ‘If they let us in the game, we are never going to give it back.’ Now, all these years later, we are joining forces to make these dreams a reality.”

He later added, “It’s important to me and my team that P and Coach continue to have the freedom, and now our global resources, to continue to do what they do best; facilitate and nurture great art and culture.”