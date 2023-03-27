Oh, Baby: Da Brat and Jesseca “Judy” Harris Reveal Gender of Baby

Da Brat and her wife, Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart, are having a boy!

On Saturday, the couple threw a big party for friends and family to celebrate their arrival. The newlyweds shared a photo of them in their matching pink and blue attire on Instagram—-complete with hair to match for the Kaleidoscope Hair Color CEO.

In a later video, the pair revealed that they will be welcoming a baby boy.

Earlier this year, they announced the pregnancy in a sitdown with Sherri Shepherd and debuted their bun in the oven in a People magazine maternity shoot by Derek Blanks earlier this year. The happy news came after many rounds of IVF as documented in their reality show, Brat Loves Judy. Both women found themselves hospitalized from complications surrounding the procedures.

Harris-Dupart came to the relationship with three children of her own; however, the couple was determined to have a child together. When doctors broke the news that the So So Def rapper may never be able to carry children due to her struggles with fibroids, she burst into tears.

The 48-year-old mother-to-be, Da Brat, has seemed happier than ever to be adding to their love story. Her Southern wedding was revealed in all its glory on the couples aforementioned reality show and was attended by the who’s who of Atlanta—over 100 guests—including Jermaine Dupri (who walked Da Brat down the aisle), Porsha Williams, and Lisa Raye McCoy.

“One thing we did not want to do was make this big thing for everybody else—and we do [that] a lot. We show up to everybody. We do a lot for everybody. We wanted this to be our moment. We want to enjoy it,” said Dupart at the time. “We want to show up, express how much we love each other in front of people that we love, but then actually have fun, and just love each other.”