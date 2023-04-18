Oh, Baby! Grace and Trai Byers Celebrate The Birth Of Their First Child And Seventh Wedding Anniversary

Grace and Trai Byers have a beautiful love story.

The actors met on the set of the FOX show Empire and immediately fell in love. Grounding their relationship in faith, the Byers continue to make us all believe in happy endings and now the pair have even more to celebrate, as they recently announced the birth of their first child. And even more sweet? The couple is also marking a major milestone in their marriage: seven years of holy matrimony.

The 38-year-old actress took to Instagram to share an adorable family photo with the caption, “2556 days, 365 weeks, 84 months, 7 years. 7….the year of completion and fullness. @traibyers, as we hold our newborn son in our arms, side by side, a new feeling of fullness overwhelms me. I am so moved by what God has done – His miracles, His blessings, His grace. I stand in reverie and awe.”

The pair announced their pregnancy in October of last year and were also reunited onscreen in the latest season of Prime Video’s hit show, Harlem.

“You have taught me so much about love, patience, compromise and sacrifice. I am overcome by you. By your love. By your heart. By the way you show up for us every day”, the actress continued. “There’s nothing you haven’t done. There’s nothing you won’t do. Your commitment to our union is a constant, burning blaze that never, ever goes out. My mouth remains agape each passing year. You are a husband that I could never imagine or fashion or create in my greatest of thoughts. And now, you are a father, who already surpasses this too. Dearest @traibyers, I have loved you. I love you.I will love you. Forever. In fullness. In 7 Year Anniversary, my dearest Heart + forever Beloved.”

We know Trai and Grace will give the performances of a lifetime in their new roles as parents.