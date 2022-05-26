Oh, Black Boy Joy! This New Orleans Graduating Class Receive College Acceptances, $9.2 Million In Scholarships

Last week, New Orleans’ seventh ward was in full celebration for an entire graduating class of an all-boys high school.

WDSU 6 News reported that the 2022 graduating class of St. Augustine High School received 100% of college acceptances and $9.2 million worth of scholarships.

St. Augustine, founded in 1951, is a college preparatory school for young men in grades 8-12. Since its inception, the private school “has built a legacy serving as the training ground for leadership through academic excellence, moral values, Christian responsibility, and reasonable, consistent discipline,” the school’s website states.

The Purple Knight graduates are part of that historical legacy. Now they will continue building their own as they pursue their collegiate dreams. According to the news outlet, 99 graduates plan to enroll in a college or university, with 55% remaining in New Orleans and 45% venturing out of state. One student from this graduating class is entering the military.

Graduation for these boys was a momentous occasion. A mother of one of the graduates posted a clip on Twitter capturing the joyous spirit of the class. The brass band fills the atmosphere with jazz tunes and traditional festivity in the clip while the class is second-lining in full cap and gown.

“It’s late but I don’t care,” the caption began. “The world deserves to see this Black boy joy. Congratulations to THE St. Augustine High School class of 2022. 100% college acceptance. $9.2M in scholarships. Straight out of the 7th ward of New Orleans.”

The post circulated across social media, igniting a plethora of congratulatory messages and amassing over 400,000 views, the video brought so much joy to people’s timelines.

