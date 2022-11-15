Y'all Got Jokes! Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield Team Up to Release Ear-Shaped Cannabis Edibles

Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield are making light of their infamous ear-biting boxing match by releasing a line of edibles in its honor.

In wake of Tyson releasing his line of ear-shaped cannabis edibles, Mike Bites, earlier this year, the boxing great has teamed up with Holyfield, the boxing legend who served as the victim in the initial ear-biting incident that inspired the edibles.

On Black Friday, Tyson will expand his edible collection to include “Holy Ears,” a line of THC- and Delta-8 THC-infused edibles, HuffPost reports. The new product is the latest addition to Tyson’s line of cannabis gummies shaped like bitten ears, a sarcastic nod to Tyson’s controversial 1997 bout where he infamously bit off a piece of Holyfield’s ear.

“If I was on cannabis, I wouldn’t have bit [Holyfield’s] ear!” Tyson jokingly said.

As part of Tyson and Holyfield’s new partnership, the duo plan to release Holyfield’s own cannabis products in 2023. Tyson has become an advocate for cannabis and psychedelics in recent years. But for decades, the former heavyweight champion refrained from cannabis after his smoking habit lost him a spot on the 1984 Olympic boxing team. “I’d get raving drunk, and people would say it was better than getting high,” Tyson said.

But he only returned to consuming cannabis to avoid taking painkillers prescribed by doctors, including addictive opiates. Now, in wake of launching his Tyson 2.0 cannabis company and line of edibles, Tyson has partnered with the last person people expected.

“I didn’t think it was funny at first, but then I realized Mike hadn’t been in more trouble for a while,” Holyfield said of the new venture.

Holyfield respects how Tyson has used his cannabis company to help people. He had never consumed an edible until he got his first bite of a Holy Ear sample.

“I wanted to make sure I got home and didn’t to do anything to anyone,” he said. “I ate it and laid down. I woke up the next morning and was like, ‘Whoa.’”

Tyson’s 2.0 partner, Chad Bronstein, is proud of how the cannabis line is helping people find more holistic ways of pain relief.

“He’s a destigmatizing voice to cannabis and psychedelics,” Bronstein said. “He’s a ganja god.”