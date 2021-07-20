Ohio Man Accused of Killing Pregnant Girlfriend In Front of Woman's Child

An Ohio man who allegedly killed his pregnant girlfriend right in front of the woman’s 4-year-old daughter, has been arrested.

Antonio Wilcox, 31, is in police custody after allegedly fatally shooting 31-year-old Michelle McDonald, who was about eight months pregnant, WXIX reports.

The shooting occurred on Friday at an apartment in Cincinnati’s West Price Hill neighborhood at about 6:40 p.m. according to police.

“I just feel so much pain like it’s never going to end,” McDonald’s mother, Michelle Sanchez, told the news outlet Sunday night during a vigil held for the slain expectant mother.

McDonald was rushed to the hospital after the shooting and medical personnel tried to save her unborn child by delivering the baby, but the infant died at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to reports.

“Within a span of 24 hours, you lose your child and your unborn grandchild,” McDonald’s cousin Adrian Blasingame, told the news station.

Blasingame said he was grateful for the swift capture of the suspect, who McDonald reportedly had been dating.

“We got immediate justice, and it goes to show God is working with our family,” Blasingame said.

“We got a 4-year-old we gotta help get through trauma for the rest of her life,” McDonald’s cousin Dorthea Young said.

The family said they hope to encourage others from staying in abusive relationships and plan on creating a group or event in McDonald’s memory.

Wilcox will face a judge Wednesday and has been charged in McDonald’s death.