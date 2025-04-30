Education by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Ohio State Graduation Ceremony For Black Students Changes Name Over Anti-DEI Order The school's Black alumni society took matters into its own hands to keep the ceremony alive







Ohio State’s graduation ceremony for its Black students will conduct the event in a different fashion due to President Donald Trump’s DEI crackdown.

According to The Lantern, Ohio State’s student newspaer, OSU’s Afrikan American Farewell Ceremony has honored graduates of color since the 1990s. Now, as the Trump administration orders federally-funded schools to eliminate its race-specific programming, the ceremony must take on a new name.

The school already complied with the demands by shutting down its Office of Diversity and Inclusion on February 28. Following the shutdown, many graduates and event organizers feared that the ceremony would also face elimination over funding issues.

However, the National Pan-Hellenic Council, the umbrella council for Black sororities and fraternities, worked on a solution with the school’s Sorority and Fraternity life. Now, the graduation will proceed as “The Farewell Celebration.”

The Ohio State Black Alumni society shared the update to its Instagram on April 8.

“With this partnership, SFL will provide nominal financial support and lead the on-campus management of the AAFC with the contingency that the name be changed to The Farewell Celebration sponsored by the NPHC,” the caption read.

The society noted its “frustration” with the university’s decision to comply with Trump’s demands and remove its diversity initiatives, but said it will “remain committed to our students and our community.”

“The historic Afrikan American Farewell Celebration was a part of this review process, and the event is continuing with a few alterations, including that the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) student organization will take the lead on the event,” Ohio State spokesperson Chris Booker said. “Because it was also necessary to be clear that the event is open to all students, we recommended revising the name, which will now be the Farewell Celebration, presented by NPHC.”

The alumni society raised over $26,000 from its extended community to conduct the ceremony without school funding, but some Black students and alumni worry about future students at Ohio State and its legacy.

The school has its own history with race relations. Arguably its most famous alumnus, track and field legend Jesse Owens, had to live off-campus due to racial restrictions at the university. Owens also did not receive scholarships, despite winning four individual NCAA championships during his matriculation.

Now, his alma mater’s regressive decision has some alumni recalling Owens’ infamous treatment.

“These changes to the graduation ceremony take progress away—think back to Black alumni like Jesse Owens and Fred Patterson; they weren’t allowed to live on campus,” explained Jevon Collins, who graduated from the school in 2004.

RELATED CONTENT: Howard University Professor Launches GoFundMe To Help HBCU Journalism Students Graduate



