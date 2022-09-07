OSU's TreVeyon Henderson Secures Chipotle NIL Deal While Starting Offensive Line Locks in Applebee's

The restaurant chain Chipotle has jumped on the name, image, and likeness (NIL) bandwagon by signing Ohio State University running back TreVeyon Henderson.

His teammates, the starting offensive line for the Buckeyes, also signed an endorsement deal with Chipotle and a deal with Applebee’s.

According to Eleven Warriors, the starting offensive line for Ohio State University’s Buckeyes promoted Applebee’s All You Can Eat Boneless Wings special. Meanwhile, Applebee’s announced the news on its Twitter account featuring the starting Buckeyes offensive linemen, left guard, Donovan Jackson, center, Luke Wypler, right guard, Matt Jones, and right tackle, Dawand Jones.

One of the best offensive lines in the country celebrating a big W with our All-You-Can-Eat Boneless Wings! Head on into Applebee’s for the next big college game in your neighborhood! #AYCE @dawandj79 @GrindTime55 @LukeWypler @D_jack78 pic.twitter.com/Uw2CmjwKsV — Applebee’s Grill + Bar (@Applebees) September 4, 2022

Chipotle also showed off the latest clip that features Henderson.

TreVeyon Henderson & @ChipotleTweets getting us ready for game day!

Special assist from Ohio State legend, Archie Griffin. Let’s go! #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/kSzpNa6Gby — Ohio State Buckeyes 🌰 (@OhioStAthletics) September 2, 2022

The signing is slated to be associated with Chipotle’s Real Food for Real Athletes initiative.

Henderson and the Ohio State University offensive linemen are officially the first college football players who have signed NIL deals with Chipotle, the popular Mexican food chain. .

“With one of our Restaurant Support Centers in Columbus’ Arena District and more than 200 locations in Ohio, we have a lot of Buckeye pride at Chipotle,” Chipotle’s chief marketing officer Chris Brandt said in a written statement.