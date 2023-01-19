VIDEO: Karen on the Loose Arrested for Spraying People with Fire Extinguisher at Atlanta Airport

A woman was arrested after using a fire extinguisher on several people in an airport in Atlanta.

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, a woman from Dayton, Ohio, Jennifer Kaye Holder, used a fire extinguisher to spray several airport workers in an unprovoked attack that was caught on video. The woman was charged with obstructing law enforcement officers, two counts of simple assault, and three counts of simple battery.

ATLSCOOP posted videos of the incident to their Instagram account.

Holder is seen holding the fire extinguisher as she walks towards a gate entrance leading to an airplane. You hear someone yell out, “Close that door! Close that door!” As some workers approach her, she turns to them and sprays the fire extinguisher at them and around her as she walks away from the entrance.

In another video clip shot at the scene, Holder is seen walking with the fire extinguisher. One worker approaches her and she turns around and sprays him. She continues to walk toward the gate, passing a security guard who does not intervene.

In the comments section, many people question why she was allowed to walk through the airport with the fire extinguisher as a white woman and not be stopped. Other people stated that if she was a woman of color, she would have been tackled or even killed.

A report was released by the Atlanta Police Department pertaining to the incident:

“On 1/17/23, around 9:34pm, officers responded to 11700 Spine Rd on concourse D located at Hartsfield Jackson International Airport in reference to a suspicious female attempting to open secured doors inside the concourse. Upon arrival, officers met with airport security who requested police. Officers were advised a female, identified as Jennifer Holder, was in gate D-9 discharging a fire extinguisher inside the concourse. Officers attempted to make contact with the female, but she was non-compliant and sprayed officers with the fire extinguisher. Despite being assaulted, officers were able to detain the combative female. Three airport flight attendants were transported to the hospital with respiratory complaints due to exposure to the discharged extinguisher. Officers relocated the arrestee, Ms. Holder to the precinct where she continued to behave erratically and combative, by spitting and kicking at officers.”