Ohio Woman Finally Arrested After Evading Police For Allegedly Stealing $1.5M From Medicaid







Police have found and arrested an Ohio woman following her indictment for medical fraud. Janay Corbitt allegedly stole $1.5 million from Ohio Medicaid.

According to WDTN, the 36-year-old has evaded authorities for months. She was initially indicted on 8 felony counts by a Franklin County Grand Jury in May. However, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost disclosed that Corbitt has been located, and is currently detained in Texas. Her charges range from medical fraud, aggravated theft, and forgery, among others.

Yost’s Health Care Fraud Unit uncovered Corbitt’s scheme, which included identity theft. She allegedly stole multiple identities to launch her two fake behavioral health counseling agencies in Dayton, Ohio. The investigation also accused the now-detained fugitive of using the credentials of actual counselors to bill Medicaid for unprovided services. They promptly issued a warrant for her arrest, as the U.S. Marshals Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) began searching for her.

Corbitt continued to be on the run until police found her at a Dallas bus station. She remains in Texas while her home state begins the process for her extradition.

Moreover, this medical fraud is not Corbitt’s first rodeo. In 2019, Corbitt was convicted of theft, ordered to pay $200,000 back to Medicaid. However, the woman has only paid a little over $6,200 thus far. Following her conviction, she was banned from the medical assistance program, resulting in her finding new ways to exploit the system.

Corbitt faces six charges in total, with additional singular counts for identity fraud against a person in a protected class and aggravated theft of $1.5 million or more. She also was indicted for one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

Authorities did not disclose how many years in prison, if any at all, Corbitt may receive if convicted on any of the charges. Officials expect her return to Ohio for further legal action.

