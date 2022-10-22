Ohio Youth Football Coach Shot, Killed in Front of Team After Practice

An Ohio community is mourning the loss of a youth football coach who was shot and killed Tuesday in front of his players after practice.

According to NBC‘s affiliate station WLWT, 37-year-old Jermaine Knox, a longtime mentor, was shot outside of the College Hill Recreation Facility in Cincinnati.

Another man was reportedly shot and wounded in the leg. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries according to officials.

Knox died at the scene, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

A vigil was held Wednesday in honor of the beloved coach. Hundreds of friends, family members, and young players gathered to celebrate Konx on the same field where he coached football.

Knox, also known by his peers as King Maine, was recognized during Wednesday’s vigil with speeches and a balloon released in his honor.

“I can’t say anything bad about him because he didn’t have a bad bone, and he had a good heart,” a mourner told WLWT.

Another mourner told WLWT, “If you knew Maine, you knew he loved every last one of these kids. There isn’t anything he wouldn’t do for anyone.”

The praises continued as others described the impact Knox had on his community.

“The one thing about Jermaine, he loved this team with his heart and soul,” another person told WLWT.

“I only got one wish for the Trojan Black organization: to keep it going the same way he would.”

It is still unclear what led to the shooting.

The Cincinnati Police Department issued a statement on their Facebook page that the investigation is still ongoing. They have not publicly identified a suspect at this time.

No children were reported injured from the shooting.