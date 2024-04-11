Celebrity News by Stacy Jackson O.J. Simpson Dies From Cancer At Age 76 The Simpson family asks that fans please respect their wishes for privacy and grace as they mourn the loss of the former NFL star.









The family of O.J. Simpson has announced the passing of the former NFL star at the age of 76.

According to the Simpson family, the actor died of cancer on April 10, surrounded by his children and grandchildren. “During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace,” they stated on X, formerly known as Twitter.

On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer.



He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren.



During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.



-The Simpson Family — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) April 11, 2024

In February, a report from Las Vegas Local 10 News surfaced that the acquitted murder defendant had been diagnosed with prostate cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy in Vegas.

Simpson had previously addressed hospice rumors in a Feb. 9 post on X, questioning, “Hospice? You talking about hospice?”

He assured fans, “All is well!” and shared plans to host friends for Super Bowl LVIII weekend in Las Vegas.

As previously reported by BLACK ENTERPRISE, Simpson’s 1995 acquittal in the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown, and her friend, Ron Goldman, sparked public outrage. The former NFL star, who played 11 seasons, avoided jail time until 2008 when he was prosecuted for stealing sports memorabilia but released in 2017.

BE noted that Simpson’s trial was called the “Trial of the Century.” Since his release, Simpson maintained a low profile, though he was spotted in Las Vegas last November, hunched over and limping. Before controversies plagued him later in life, Simpson carved a path as a celebrated sportsman. His athletic prowess blossomed at the University of Southern California, leading to the Buffalo Bills’ selection as the top overall pick in the 1969 NFL draft. Simpson donned the Bills’ jersey for eight seasons before transitioning to the San Francisco 49ers for the final two years of his professional career, which was cut short in 1979 due to a knee injury that necessitated his retirement.

Las Vegas Local 10 News shared that Simpson was discharged from parole on Dec. 1, 2021, after his conviction for armed robbery. He “told parole officials” he planned to move back to Florida but instead settled in a gated Las Vegas community, “where he played golf” and frequently commented on professional sports on Twitter.