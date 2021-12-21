OKAY! We’re Moving! 2022 Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid

Living Just Enough For The City

DeLise Michaels and Marlon Whitmore started their journey together in Augusta. The burgeoning attorney and up-and-coming stylist are setting out on a new adventure in life. And after trekking to the big city in their all-new 2022 Hyundai TUCSON Plug-in Hybrid for their alma maters’ (Morehouse and Spelman) homecoming weekend, the newly-engaged couple realizes that they’ve enjoyed their time in Augusta, but now they are looking at the road ahead to Atlanta. This past year has been a whirlwind for the pair, and DeLise and Marlon are ready to take “it” to the next level. The glowing stylist can’t contain her excitement for the new journey.

Deuces, Augusta! It’s been real!

“Ugh, who knew moving would be so hard, “ I said as I helped Marlon put the rest of the boxes in the hatch of the roomy Hyundai TUCSON Plug-in Hybrid. He also checked the hitch that connected the massive trailer that contained our entire adult lives.

“Wow. We DO have a lot of stuff, babe,” Marlon replied as he admired the Hyundai TUCSON Plug-in Hybrid’s capacity to haul our precious belongings on the two-hour road trip effortlessly.

We headed to the city to meet with our realtor Jamilah to get the keys to our new Midtown condo. Marlon opened the passenger door of the sleek vehicle for me, and once I fixed the adjustable front-seat shoulder belt anchor and secured my safety belt, Marlon closed the door and hopped in.

“And we’re off,” he said, tapping in the address of their new home on the car’s touchscreen navigation system.

“No traffic.”

“JUST LIKE I LIKE IT,” we exclaimed simultaneously.

Marlon didn’t even bother to look at the fuel indicator because with a fully-charged battery and the Hyundai TUCSON Plug-in Hybrid getting an impressive 35 mpg, the impressive 421 total mile range would get us to Atlanta with no problem.

Riding down the I-20 was smooth sailing.

I had so many thoughts dancing around in my head as we pulled into the driveway of our new condo. The realtor stood in the walkway smiling and dangling the keys as we got out and approached her.

Marlon and I greeted her, and she handed us our keys and a map.

“What’s this, Jamilah?”

“I remember when you and Marlon were discussing where in Atlanta you wanted to live, you had concerns about charging stations for your Hyundai TUCSON Plug-in Hybrid,” she said, smiling coyly. “This is the charging station for your condo, but just know that when you are out and about. There are at least 18 charging stations throughout the city.

“You also have some dope spots for brunch, a gym to work on your fitness and even a place to get your salsa on. I got y’all,” Jamilah said, beaming and doing a little salsa spin.

“OKAY, Jamilah!”

Marlon and I were impressed. She left no stone unturned. Jamilah bade us farewell and left.

We began unpacking some of the boxes to get a head start on Marlon’s frat brothers– who were coming and helping with the rest. The movers had already delivered our furniture earlier that morning.

Besides, I had to prepare to open my new boutique tomorrow. Yaaaas!

We collapsed on the couch, exhausted from the day’s activities. Marlon opened up a bottle of wine and poured us a glass.

“We did it, babe,” he said as we toasted. “And Ebony (his pet name for our Hyundai TUCSON Plug-in Hybrid) was up for the challenge.

“She was, indeed.”

“Here’s to leveling up!”

“OKAY,” Marlon said– as we both grew excited about the journey ahead.