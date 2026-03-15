Legal by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Oklahoma Therapist Wins Trademark Battle Against DoorDash DoorDash opposed the Black woman founder's trademark request over her business' similar name to the food delivery service.







A woman from Oklahoma City has won a lengthy legal battle with DoorDash over their similar business name.

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office ruled in favor of Dr. Ashley Bryant after DoorDash tried to deny the trademark request for her therapy business. According to News 4, the long-time therapist became her own legal team as the food delivery service tried to thwart efforts for her business.

DoorDash felt Bryant’s company name, Leaddash.io, sounded too similar to their own and would confuse their customer base. Bryant created Leaddash.io to help therapists establish their own practices. However, she ran into a legal clash with the multi-million dollar company a year later over her name choosing.

“Whenever you get something like that from this big billion-dollar company, it’s very jarring,” Bryant said.

A months-long legal fight with the company DoorDash ended in favor of a metro woman. She took on the multi-billion-dollar company on her own when they opposed her request to trademark her therapy business by arguing its name was too similar to theirs.https://t.co/733u3N7oTX — KFOR (@kfor) March 13, 2026

Instead of bowing down, Bryant decided to take on the opposition. Representing herself, she went up against their high-profile lawyers to defend her case and keep her business name.

She added, “I had to educate myself on trademark rules and how to file motions and all of these things… It definitely was a lot of late nights reading motions, filing motions, reading trademark rules.”

The legal battle went on for months until the Patent Office decided to side with Bryant. Now, the Black business owner can keep her name and not face legal opposition from DoorDash again. The board also dismissed the case with prejudice.

With DoorDash off her back and no attorney fees accrued, Bryant is a rare success story of a small business winning against a major company.

“The small business is usually the one to walk away, but since I didn’t walk away, I kept fighting. In the end, DoorDash decided they were going to walk away,” she said.

Now, she awaits her official trademark of Leaddash.io from the patent office as she embarks on a new era of business.

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