Ol’ Dirty Bastard Documentary To Debut In August On A&E

An official documentary detailing the life of Wu-Tang Clan‘s Ol’ Dirty Bastard, real name Russell Jones, will be released in August on the A&E network.

A&E announced that the project will air on the network on Sunday, August 25, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The documentary, “Ol’ Dirty Bastard: A Tale of Two Dirtys,” was co-directed by Emmy® and Peabody Award-winning Director Sam Pollard and ODB’s son Jason Pollard.

“I am so happy to have brought this documentary about my husband’s life to the screen. He was and is an inspiration to my family, children, and fans across the world. It’s been amazing to work on this project with my partners at Four Screens, as well as Pulse and A&E,” says ODB’s wife, Icelene Jones, who is also the administrator of his estate. “Like all of hip-hop, I have missed his energy. This project has let me know that he is alive and well in all of our hearts.”

The two-hour film features those close to him, including his friends and family. Some notable names appearing in the documentary are Mariah Carey, Wu-Tang Clan members Raekwon and Ghostface Killah, ODB’s wife, his son Bar-Sun Jones, and his parents, along with several recording industry executives, and more. The documentary will reveal a never-before-seen personal archive shot by his wife, Icelene. The film will depict the popular Wu-Tang Clan member as a man, a father, and a husband like no one has seen before.

“Part of A&E’s DNA is telling the stories of iconic people who have left a lasting impact on culture and the world,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming for A&E. “Ol’ Dirty Bastard: A Tale of Two Dirtys’ does just that with intimate, never-before-seen footage and interviews with the people who knew him best. The documentary tells his story while celebrating his life and his lasting impact on hip-hop and the music industry.”

ODB was born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1968 and was a member of the nine-man crew Wu-Tang Clan, which started in Staten Island. Ol’ Dirty Bastard: A Tale of Two Dirtys will tell the story of ODB’s solo career until his untimely death from a drug overdose in 2004.

RELATED CONTENT: All You Need Is A $1 To Access Wu-Tang Clan’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Shaolin’ Album