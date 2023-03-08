Old School Love: Rihanna and Jay-Z Send Roses to Senior Center After Hilarious Viral Halftime Performance

Who said living in a senior center is boring? The residents of Arcadia Senior Living facility had some fun with Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show and caught the attention of Rih and boss, Jay-Z.

Entertainment Tonight shared that the seniors were surprised with two beautiful bouquets of flowers sent by the Roc Nation duo in February, after they recreated the performance in a now viral TikTok. One bouquet of bright red roses was signed by Carter himself. “We Love The TikTok Here at Roc Nation! JAY-Z.” the card read.

Shortly after, another bouquet of white roses were sent from the beauty billionaire with a card that read, “You Ladies Dance Was Amazing. Love Roc Nation. Rihanna.”

Director of Community Relations at the facility in Bowling Green, KY, Paige Oakes, said the residents received the flowers just when they thought the excitement from the video was dying down. “We were excited to receive them,” Oakes told The New York Post. “The fact that we know Rihanna saw the video and enjoyed seeing them dancing to her music really just blew us away.”

The TikTok video, which has over 30 million views, featured the ladies of Arcadia recreating one part of the performance where Rihanna and her dancers performed her 2010 hit, “Rude Boy.” Several dancers dressed in all white, mimicking the backup dancers, and crowded around the star, 87-year-old Dora Martin, dressed in red, portraying Rih, who lip-synced the song.

Fans of the TikTok page hyped the group up and praised them for their talents. One user even commented, “do we have to wait until we’re seniors to live there?”

Encouraged by some younger employees, the residents have gone viral several times, including a follow-up video to the Super Bowl performance with a cute dance to Chris Brown’s “Look At Me Now.”