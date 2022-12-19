Olive Branch? King Charles II Invites Prince Harry and Meghan Markle To His Coronation

King Charles III has invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, aka Harry and Meghan, back to England for his coronation next year.

According to the Daily Telegraph, the couple, who is celebrating the release of their controversial Netflix documentary, have an opportunity to take part in the King’s official installment ceremony held at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023, should they desire.

Set to be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the coronation will include an intimate group of guests who will witness the inauguration of the King Charles III and the Queen consort by bestowal of a crown upon their heads. Further details will be confirmed closer to the date.

All guests have not yet received formal invitations, including the Sussexes, but a source told the news outlet that “all members of the family will be welcome.”

If the former royals do accept the invitation, their presence will come after choosing to share their story on their terms in their newly released Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

The series, which debuted December 8, breaks down Harry and Meghan’s love story and new life in the aftermath of making the decision to step back from their duties as senior members of the British royal family in 2020.

In opening about their relationship with several members of the royal family, many in the UK have expressed upset over the documentary and some of Markle’s mannerisms throughout, BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported.

A global press secretary for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released an official statement clarifying their roles with the royal family, per a previous Deadline report.

“Their statement announcing their decision to step back mentions nothing of privacy and reiterates their desire to continue their roles and public duties,” the press secretary said. “Any suggestion otherwise speaks to a key point of this series.”—