Olympic Medalist Tori Bowie Found Dead During Wellness Check

The United States is mourning the loss of gold medalist Torie Bowie.

According to news from USA Track & Field (USATF), Mississippi native Tori Bowie, a three-time Olympic medal winner, was discovered dead in her Florida home earlier this week. A cause of death for the 32-year-old athlete has not been revealed.

USATF is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Tori Bowie, a three-time Olympic medalist and two-time world champion. Her impact on the sport is immeasurable, and she will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/AHu5SejZ5N — USATF (@usatf) May 3, 2023

Bowie won three medals at the 2016 Olympics in Rio. She took home the gold medal in the 4x100m relay, silver in the 100m, and also bronze in the 200m.

On Wednesday, her management company, Icon Management, also shared the news on their Instagram account.

“We’re devastated to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away. We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter, and sister. Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken, and our prayers are with the family, friends, and everyone that loved her. As the story continues to develop, we ask that you please respect our privacy. @adidas @usatf“

According to NBC News, the Orange County sheriff’s deputies had been asked on Tuesday afternoon “to conduct a well-being check of a woman in her 30s who had not been seen or heard from in several days,” a spokesperson from the agency said.

Bowie was found dead in the Winter Garden home, and there “were no signs of foul play.”

Orange County Chief Medical Examiner Joshua Stephany said they are looking into the cause of death.

The Olympic champion’s last year of major international competition was in 2019, when she missed out on the long jump podium at the World Championships in Doha. She placed fourth in the competition.

After she stopped competing, she became a professional fashion model and, in 2019, walked the runway at Paris Fashion Week. She was featured in Valentino’s 2018 Resort campaign and did modeling work with designer Stella McCartney.