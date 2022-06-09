Sha’Carri Richardson Tells USATF, ‘Stop Posting my Name & Image For Clickbait’

Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson has been generating headlines lately as she makes her way back up to the top. But, the runner is not happy that the USATF (USA Track & Field), the sports governing body, is using her name, likeness, and image when promoting upcoming events.

Last month, in her first race of the season, Richardson won the 2022 Duval County Challenge American Track League with a time of 11.27 seconds. Although she clocked a better time in her most recent competition, she came in second place, losing out to Elaine Thompson-Herah, who achieved a 10.79 clocked time to win the race. Richardson came in slightly behind Thompson-Herah while barely crossing the line ahead of Shericka Jackson at the finish as both sprinters came in at 10.92.

As she prepares for her next race, which will be on Sunday, June 12, she is upset that the USATF is promoting her next appearance. USATF was promoting an upcoming track meet that stated that Gabby Thomas would be going up against Richardson.

The post didn’t sit well with Richardson, and she responded by writing, “Stop posting my name & image for clickbait.”

Stop posting my name & image for clickbait https://t.co/cTMjveNYJu — Sha’Carri Richardson (@itskerrii) June 7, 2022

This caught Twitter fans by surprise as some came to her defense while many didn’t understand why she had a beef with the organization promoting one of their well-known athletes via social media.

When you poppin that’s what they do! Keep grinding babe! Don’t let the distraction fog your mind. — JM$.jpgs (@trillyenheir) June 7, 2022

Sorry dear, as long as you’re running in sanctioned events and are a member, they have the rights to both. — FourMoreForNoelle❤️ (@HGSMVM) June 7, 2022

Genuine question, how is this clickbait? If it’s a race you’re going to be in and they are selling tickets to that race, in what way is it simply click bait? — ☔️™ (@FranklinSinatra) June 7, 2022

Are you not going to take them on? — Lord Xenagos 🐝 (@LordXenagos) June 7, 2022

I usually agree with you because you have lots of ppl praying on your downfall but cmon you know this comes with the sport😵‍💫 — El Chupacabron (@stop_carb) June 7, 2022

Just roll one and chill — elgueropotosino (@elgueropotosino) June 7, 2022

Can’t take my eyes away from this train wreck — Beau Langlinais (@BoNational) June 7, 2022

How is this clickbait? They are simply trying to advertise your race and sell tickets so people can go watch you run? — Davina Richards (@DavinaRichard17) June 7, 2022

This isn’t clickbait. It’s free advertising and free promotion. USATF also own this image. You should know this! — Craig (@craigcox400) June 7, 2022