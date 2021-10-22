Olympic Track Star Allyson Felix Renews Her Wedding Vows

Olympian Allyson Felix took a break from the track and field to walk down the aisle for a second time at her vowel renewal ceremony with her husband Kenneth Ferguson.

On Sunday, the seven-time Olympic gold medalist hosted a vowel renewal ceremony with her 2-year-old daughter Camryn serving as the flower girl. Felix looked breathtaking in a white ballgown with sheer sleeves for the ceremony and changed into a lace bodice for the reception.

Ferguson, also a sprinter, looked dapper in a signature black tuxedo. Their daughter Camryn wore a white dress with sheer sleeves that matched her mother’s ceremony gown.

“Renewed my vows to my best friend in front of our loved ones,” Felix captioned a heartwarming Instagram post. “It was more than I could have ever imagined. So thankful to God for this love and for blessing our family.”

Members of the sports world attended the lavish ceremony and shared shots online. ESPN journalist Ramona Shelburne shared photos and videos from the “beautiful” event on Instagram that showed off Felix’s gorgeous wedding dress, her adorable daughter walking down the aisle, and more.

“Two of my favorite people @allysonfelix and @supermanferg renewed their vows today and it was more beautiful than these photos can capture,” Shelburne captioned the post.

Fellow track and field star Kori Carter captured the moment Felix threw her bouquet to a group of her friends. “I mean if we hooping, WE HOOPING. Getting rebounds all day and night,” Carter captioned the post.

The couple met nearly 20 years ago, according to Ferguson’s 2020 birthday tribute to Felix. He shared a photo slide of images from their renewal ceremony and thanked all of their guests who came out.

This is the Black Love we can’t get enough of. Congrats to Allyson and Kenneth and their continued happiness in their union.