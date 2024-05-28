Op-Ed by Stacy Jackson The Olympics Selects Sculptor Alison Saar To Create 2024 Paris Artwork The artist will oversee every aspect of the sculpture as the artwork is brought to fruition on French soil.









The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Paris 2024 Games organizers have commissioned renowned Los Angeles artist Alison Saar to create a public sculpture honoring the Olympic and Paralympic legacy.

Saar’s piece will be installed in the French capital, aligning with Paris 2024’s themes of “international diversity, equality, and the Olympic principle of promoting a peaceful society concerned with the preservation of human dignity.” According to the Olympics, the sculpture is part of its Olympic Art Visions program, an initiative where the IOC invites esteemed artists to conceive original works drawing inspiration from athletics and Olympic ideals. The pieces are intended to be public exhibits within the Games’ host city.

Saar felt “deeply honored to have been selected to create the Olympic sculpture.” The sculptor hopes “this work of art, a gift to the people and the city of Paris, will become a gathering space for the public to experience the spirit of friendship and interconnection across cultures and borders.”

The endeavor upholds a unique Olympic tradition as the IOC continues to curate an international artistic community, build connections, and pass the torch across the Games.

Saar emerged victorious from a select list of prestigious American artists who submitted proposals. Her selection was unanimously decided by an advisory board that recognized her “commitment to the Olympic values” and vision for the 2024 Paris Games. This engaging initiative reinforces art’s integral role in the Olympic movement by “building connections…through an international artistic community.” Saar’s acclaimed body of work examines injustices and individuals from marginalized and underrepresented communities.

The sculptor follows the work of Xavier Veilhan, the French sculptor of The Audience for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

From conception to fabrication, Saar will oversee every aspect of the sculpture as the artwork is brought to fruition on French soil. The highly-anticipated unveiling is scheduled for “Olympic Day” in Paris.