Omarion Talks To Shannon Sharpe About Dating Multiple Women

Fans haven’t seen Omarion settle down since his split from Apryl Jones, and according to the “Touch” singer, it’s because he’s done with the “traditional” way of dating.

While appearing on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast, Omarion was asked what his ideal woman looks like and the singer admitted his ideal woman might be more than one person.

“She finds me,” Omarion told Sharpe. “It’s been a while since I’ve been in a “girlfriend-boyfriend” type of relationship. But I think a private life is a happy life.”

The “Ice Box” singer, who shares two children with ex Apryl Jones went on to share his current take on dating and relationship.

“I believe that she finds me,” he said, noting how “it might be she’s”, with emphasis on the plural form.

“She’s might finds me,” Omarion jokingly said.

“If I really thought about my lifestyle and the being with me, the pressure of being with me and it just being one woman, I don’t know if that exists,” the singer said.

When Shannon noted Omarion’s ideal woman might be “more than one,” the singer agreed.

“I might need her to be a businesswoman on Monday, and we might get freaky on Tuesday,” Omarion quipped.

The singer has done a good job at keeping his romantic life private in the wake of sharing his relationship with Apryl Jones on “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood.” The two parted ways in 2016 shortly after the birth of their daughter A’mei, the pair also share their son Megaa.

Apryl has since moved on with actor Taye Diggs. The couple periodically teases their fun-filled romance on social media with comical videos showing their playful dynamic.

When speaking on his first encounter with Diggs, Omarion credited “The Best Man” star with being a “cool dude” while possibly taking a subtle jab at the age difference.

“He has kids of his own, and he’s an older man, so I only expect good things from him,” he said on Sway In The Morning on SiriusXM Shade45. “We met at my son’s class project, and he came through.”

