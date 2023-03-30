Omarion Recalls Meeting Taye Diggs While Co-Parenting With Apryl Jones, ‘He Seems Like A Cool Dude’

Omarion is opening up about the warm reception he gave Taye Diggs while meeting the actor during a co-parenting session with his ex-girlfriend, Apryl Jones.

Diggs and Jones have been going strong since going public in early 2022. It’s the first long-term and public relationship Jones has entertained since parting ways with Omarion in 2016.

Since their split, Jones and Omarion have been co-parenting their two children, son Megaa Omari Granbury, 8, and daughter A’mei Kazuko Grandberry, 6. Considering how much time Jones spends with her current boyfriend, it was only a matter of time before The Best Man star crossed paths with Omarion.

The “Touch” singer recently appeared on Sway In The Morning on SiriusXM Shade45, where he opened up about his relationship with Diggs and the actor dating his baby mama.

“I Just met him for the first time, and he seems like a cool dude,” Omarion revealed.

“He has kids of his own, and he’s an older man, so I only expect good things from him. We met at my son’s class project, and he came through.”

Omarion recalled their exchange and claimed Diggs complimented his children.

“It’s all good, man; enjoy yourself,” the B3K singer replied.

After The Shade Room reposted the clip, fans accused Omarion of showing signs of “saltiness” about his ex finding love with someone else.

“He tried to take the high road but a teeny bit of saltiness came through,” one user wrote.

“He bothered. He didn’t think April would get there before him..but love found her again, with a real commitment and happiness,” another added.

Many couldn’t get around Omarion referring to Diggs as “an older man.” One person even insinuated it wasn’t the first time Omarion has subtly shaded someone else.

“He’s always so shady. Clearly, he’s bothered AF,” they mentioned.

Omarion hasn’t been romantically linked to anyone since parting ways with Jones. Their relationship and breakup were captured on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.