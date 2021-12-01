Latest COVID Variant Omicron Causes Omarion to Trend on Black Twitter

With reports of a new coronavirus variant, people have been speaking about the newly named Omicron virus.

Although the variant is reportedly spreading with more ease than the previous Delta variant, the effects of this one aren’t as harmful, or at least it’s being reported as such.

“Sooner or later, we’re going to see cases of this new variant here in the United States,” President Joe Biden recently said. “We’ll have to face this new threat just as we have faced those that have come before it.”

While coronavirus is still a serious ailment, Black Twitter has started joking about the closeness of the name to R&B singer Omarion.

Proving that we can always take a joke, Black Twitter started another trend with the Omarion variant.

Not the Omarion variant and the booster having a lil tussle pic.twitter.com/xjlqcB1zwO — ✨Suge🎄Lite✨ (@Kamifaine) November 30, 2021

That Omarion variant gon have unvaxxed folks doing this? pic.twitter.com/e5hXHMz9Sd — jujoffer (@jujoffer) November 27, 2021

They say in order to keep the Omarion Variant away, you have to do this routine 3 times in the mirror pic.twitter.com/DWvJAdW4GU — DB (Osunbanke) (@aura_of_gold) November 30, 2021

So Black people are just going to be calling it the Omarion variant till further notice. Got it — Tracie Hunte (@TracieHunte) November 29, 2021

Omarion variant host transfer pic.twitter.com/GtQeShNVQl — MaskedUpBeforeCorona (@INABANDBYMYSELF) November 30, 2021

Scientists discovering the Omarion variant: pic.twitter.com/lmL5lQ79oM — ThatGuyDips (@ThatGuyDips) November 30, 2021

I can only read it as the omarion variant 😪 pic.twitter.com/D5z4b6ULRD — Ashley Reese (@offbeatorbit) November 27, 2021

Regular covid makes you loose your sense of taste and smell, the Omarion Variant makes you loose your sense of TOUCH. https://t.co/k4tL7ZHnX0 — The Moon That Thanos Threw (@SpyroBandicoot) November 30, 2021

Black people already calling the new Covid drop the “Omarion variant.” 😭 We really are gonna laugh our way through the apocalypse. — Allyson Gill (@AllysonxGill) November 28, 2021

The Omarion variant is out here like https://t.co/KSAhgoKZjd pic.twitter.com/5PykZweW2m — Kadeen (@kadeen__) November 28, 2021

The fact that y’all just started calling that variant the Omarion variant lmao, Black people gon make jokes til the very end — Slick Mik (@OkSoMik) November 30, 2021

The only thing that can stop the Omarion variant. pic.twitter.com/gTBbUxbij4 — Negus Moe Man 🇺🇸 (@dareal88keyz) November 30, 2021

Can we all just agree to call it the Omarion variant and stop debating pronunciation. — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) November 30, 2021

The Omarion Variant wildin in these streets. pic.twitter.com/94zNXXWCHI — Zi’s Baby 🌞 (@dato_seiko) November 30, 2021

Scientist say that this what happens when you contracted the Omarion Variant of Covid. pic.twitter.com/8ZoKvXsSu2 — holly jolly kevmas ⓚ (@ThisIsKevWest) November 30, 2021

The streets saying the only way to keep the Omarion Variant away is by doing this dance pic.twitter.com/AciZ8EzvSn — Black Lives Still Matter (@wiz_thcreator) November 30, 2021

you can catch the Omarion variant with just a pic.twitter.com/qli7Z9HAmv — Lechon James (@DarrellMedellin) November 30, 2021

Me stocking up on groceries after hearing about the new Omarion variant pic.twitter.com/kxQYM7RzNq — David Wayne (@DavdWayne) November 30, 2021