Latest COVID Variant Omicron Causes Omarion to Trend on Black Twitter

by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton42
With reports of a new coronavirus variant, people have been speaking about the newly named Omicron virus.

Although the variant is reportedly spreading with more ease than the previous Delta variant, the effects of this one aren’t as harmful, or at least it’s being reported as such.

“Sooner or later, we’re going to see cases of this new variant here in the United States,” President Joe Biden recently said. “We’ll have to face this new threat just as we have faced those that have come before it.”

While coronavirus is still a serious ailment, Black Twitter has started joking about the closeness of the name to R&B singer Omarion.

Proving that we can always take a joke, Black Twitter started another trend with the Omarion variant.

