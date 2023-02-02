Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Revokes Membership of 3 Former Memphis Cops Who Beat Tyre Nichols

Three of the Memphis police officers, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, and Emmitt Martin III, who brutally beat Tyre Nichols on January 7 were members of the Greek fraternity, Omega Psi Phi. As of January 31, those former police officers are no longer members of the organization.

After learning that the former cops were members of Omega Psi Phi, the fraternity took steps to revoke the memberships of the three charged with murdering Nichols. They released a statement on Tuesday:

“A few days ago, on behalf of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated, we joined with all other caring, thoughtful, decent, and fair-minded people in America and around the world in extending our deepest sympathy to the family of Tyre Nichols. We have since learned that three of the former Memphis police officers involved in the horrific incident were members of our organization. That is devastating! Effective immediately, the Fraternity has revoked the membership of the three former Memphis police officers and all related privileges they may have enjoyed as members of our Fraternity.”

The five police officers have been terminated from the Memphis Police Department and indicted for second-degree murder, aggravated assault, and two charges of aggravated kidnapping.

Videos of the transgressions of the former police officers were released last Friday and stunned the nation. The outcry was seen and felt immediately as protests took place across the country.

The family of Nichols was shown the horrific video days before the Memphis Police Department released it to the public.

Before Omega Psi Phi announced that they would be revoking the memberships the former cops, the fraternity put out a statement condemning the police officers who committed the crime. The organization stated that they “condemn their actions in the strongest possible way” and called on elected officials to “put an end to the senseless killing of citizens in our communities by law enforcement officials.”

On Wednesday, Rev. Al Sharpton, who read the eulogy at Nichol’s funeral, delivered an impassioned speech that chastised the five Black cops who beat Nichols.