NBC Sports To Debut ‘On the Rise: JuJu Watkins’ Docuseries Later This Month

College basketball phenom JuJu Watkins will be featured in a six-episode docuseries to debut on NBC and the Peacock network, NBC Sports announced.

The first two episodes of On the Rise: JuJu Watkins will air Saturday, Nov. 23, at 3:00 p.m. ET/Noon PT on NBC and Peacock. Watkins became the all-time leading scoring freshman in Division I history with 920 points.

Also, in her rookie season at the University of Southern California, she took the Trojans to the Elite Eight for the first time in 30 years.

More history for JuJu Watkins as she becomes the first women’s college hooper to star in and executive produce her own show. “On the Rise: JuJu Watkins” premieres Nov. 23 and captures how the @USCWBB star’s powerful bonds with family and her Watts community fuel her relentless… pic.twitter.com/0iX9Kibsln — Boardroom (@boardroom) November 11, 2024

The series is being done with UNINTERRUPTED, 4.4. Forty Media, and State Farm. The docuseries will focus on the basketball player’s life on and off the court and feature her family and friends.

“JuJu can set the standard for excellence on and off the court, and it’s amazing to see her begin to maximize the opportunities in front of her with strategy and expertise, even at this young age,” said founder and CEO of KLUTCH Sports Group Rich Paul in a written statement. “This documentary series captures her incredible journey to this point, showcasing her extraordinary talent, unwavering work ethic, and the vital role of community in her success.”

The series will debut before No. 3 USC plays No. 6 Notre Dame at 4 p.m. on Nov. 23. The docuseries and games will be seen on NBC and Peacock.

The other episodes will be released exclusively on Peacock for the remainder of the season and can be viewed on the NBC Sports FAST Channel, which is available on Peacock and all major FAST channel distributors.

Recently, Watkins reportedly signed the “richest shoe endorsement deals in women’s basketball.”

