On This Day: 250 Years Of American History …
by Ida Harris

June 22, 2026

On This Day: 250 Years Of American History …

Black Enterprise pays homage to two of the nation's literary GOATS on June 22nd

On this day, June 22, BLACK ENTERPRISE pays homage to two of the nation’s literary goats: W. E. B Du Bois, the author and scholar who wrote the seminal text, The Souls of Black Folk, and Octavia Butler, the brilliant author who penned Kindred, the tale of a Black woman who time travel back to the horrors of slavery.

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