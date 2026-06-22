Culture by Ida Harris On This Day: 250 Years Of American History … Black Enterprise pays homage to two of the nation's literary GOATS on June 22nd







On this day, June 22, BLACK ENTERPRISE pays homage to two of the nation’s literary goats: W. E. B Du Bois, the author and scholar who wrote the seminal text, The Souls of Black Folk, and Octavia Butler, the brilliant author who penned Kindred, the tale of a Black woman who time travel back to the horrors of slavery.

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