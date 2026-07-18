Global by Ida Harris ON THIS DAY: A Global GOAT Was Born On July 18 He later became South Africa's first Black president







Born Rolihlahla Mandela on July 18, 1917, in the village of Mvezo, South Africa. His birth name translates colloquially as “troublemaker.” A teacher gave him the name of Nelson during his school years. That would not change his spirit or the significance of his birth name. Mandela was indeed a troublemaker for good causes, fighting apartheid, for peace, and for equality. He was imprisoned 27 years due to his opposition to Apartheid. He later became South Africa’s first Black president. Nelson Mandela, a Nobel Peace Prize winner, a Global GOAT, and lover of Black people transitioned Dec. 5, 2013.

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