Online Conservative Groups Are Mocking The Reality Of ‘Black Fatigue’ To Fit A Racist Narrative

Online conservative groups have reportedly had it with “Black fatigue,” twisting the term on its head to promote a racist ideal.

In the era where everything and anything can go easily viral, more eyes are watching and critiquing certain communities based on what’s displayed. For groups with biases already ingrained toward racial groups, this can further their prejudiced narratives and potential disrespect, especially online.

A new racist trend has already taken over the more conservative side of the internet, as reported by Rolling Stone. In some right-leaning spaces, Black fatigue, a phrase created by author Mary-Frances Winters and initially reserved to describe Black people’s physical exhaustion from white supremacy, has taken on a new meaning. There, Black fatigue means a frustration with a stereotypical view of Black culture.

Winters initially introduced the concept in her 2020 book Black Fatigue: How Racism Erodes the Mind, Body, and Spirit. She wrote about the physical and mental impact of systemic racism following her time as a DEI researcher and consultant. Noting the discussions she had with Black employees in the workforce, their descriptions of how racism attacks their everyday lives led to her revelation.

“In my book, Black fatigue is the mental and physical exhaustion that comes from repeated acts of discrimination over time,” explained Winters. “It’s not just, ‘I’m tired because I had a long, busy day.’ No, it’s this repeated racism that wears you down, over and over again.”

To some, “Black fatigue” now equates to white people’s tiredness of videos depicting Black people fighting, having multiple kids, or acting in a way that makes them uncomfortable. The co-opting of this phrase has already undermined its very serious origins. While unsurprised at how white supremacy continues to delegitimize the experience of Black people, Winters refuses to let the insidious adoption of her coined phrase dishearten her.

“People who are in these extremes are not open to a conversation. I’m choosing not to let it impact me personally, emotionally,” Winters said. “I’m not going to get involved in whatever delusions, disinformation, or pain that causes people to be racist. I don’t know what they’re dealing with. But I know what my truth is. And I’m sticking to it.”

Some believe the start of this new Black fatigue came from the April 2025 stabbing arrest of Black Texas teenager, Karmelo Anthony. The news of Anthony allegedly stabbing a white high schooler at a track meet sparked outrage nationwide. The racialized elements of the crime led some alt-right groups to begin citing their version of “Black fatigue.”

However, this spin on racial justice terms is not a new phenomenon. Given the internet’s uncontrolled environment, a phrase can gain another life, even if it contradicts its first one.

“Conservatives tend to do a lot of co-opting of Black politics, especially in the digital space. So Black Lives Matter, Blue Lives Matter, woke versus woke, Black fatigue, black fatigue,” explained Zari Taylor, digital culture expert at New York University. “It’s the same thing. Once those words reach a certain level of mainstream [recognition] within digital culture, people like to co-opt them for their own purposes.”

While still “devastated” by its co-option, Winters remains committed to uplifting and supporting the holistic freedom of Black people, as well as other vulnerable groups. The activist and writer believes that continued work and focus on progress can help others “devastated” by this change to stay hopeful.



