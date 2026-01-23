News by Kandiss Edwards Opal Lee, Grandmother Of Juneteenth, Is Now A Barbie Mattel announced the doll is the newest addition to its Barbie Inspiring Women collection.







Opal Lee, the Texas-born activist known as the “Grandmother of Juneteenth,” will have a Barbie made in her image. Mattel announced the doll is the newest addition to its Barbie Inspiring Women collection. The collectible doll celebrates Lee’s decades-long work leading to Juneteenth’s recognition as a federal holiday.

The Opal Lee Barbie doll is styled in a signature outfit reflecting Lee’s annual Opal’s Walk for Freedom. The outfit includes a custom T-shirt, white joggers, and sneakers.

The Mattel Barbie Inspiring Women collection is a series designed to honor “extraordinary women who inspire future generations.”

Lee said partnering with Barbie on her doll was a joyful experience and hoped it would encourage young people to appreciate the power of one voice.

Lee is best known for her efforts to raise awareness about the historical significance of June 19, the day in 1865 when the last enslaved people in Texas were informed of their freedom. The announcement came more than two years after the Civil War ended. Her advocacy included annual 2.5-mile walks to symbolize the delay in freedom reaching all enslaved people. Lee organized a march from Fort Worth, Texas, to Washington, D.C., at the age of 89, which helped bring national attention to the celebration of freedom for all Black Americans in 2016. Five years after Lee marched to Washington, D.C., Juneteenth became a national holiday in 2021.

Mattel said the Opal Lee edition will be available at major retailers and online. The collectible offers a tangible tribute that highlights Lee’s lifelong commitment to community, education, and equality. The Inspiring Women series has previously included dolls honoring figures such as Venus Williams and Rosa Parks.

