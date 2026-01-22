Entertainment by Kandiss Edwards ‘Trainer Barbie’ Angel Reese Joins Netflix Show ‘The Hunting Wives’ Angel Reese is a growing presence in fashion, endorsements, media and now the small screen.







WNBA phenom Angel Reese has joined the cast of Season 2 of Netflix’s drama series The Hunting Wives.

Reese, who entered the WNBA in 2024 and quickly became one of the league’s most visible stars, will appear in multiple episodes of the upcoming season. Details about her character and storyline were not disclosed in the initial announcement by Netflix. However, the platform hinted at the WNBA sophomore’s character by switching up her collegiate nickname, “Bayou Barbie,” to “Trainer Barbie” in a post on X.

The Hunting Wives is a Netflix drama that follows a group of affluent suburban women whose relationships are shaped by secrecy, power, and rivalry. The show became a breakout hit for the streaming platform following its debut season, which drew attention for its suspense-driven storytelling and ensemble cast.

Production for Season 2 is underway, with Reese joining an ever-growing lineup of returning and new cast members.

Bayou Barbie ➡️ Trainer Barbie



Angel Reese joins the cast of The Hunting Wives in the co-starring role of "Trainer Barbie" 👀 Season 2 is now in production! pic.twitter.com/hZqb5rIAHw — Netflix (@netflix) January 20, 2026

Reese is best known for her on-court career, first as a standout collegiate player and now as a WNBA forward. Since being drafted into the league, the young businesswoman has capitalized on her fame. She is a growing presence in fashion, endorsements, and media. Her casting marks her first scripted television role and represents a crossover from professional sports into entertainment. Reese has previously stated she will seize her moment in the spotlight. A fan of Hunting Wives, the forward shot her shot to the show’s team on X. After praising the show, calling it “crazy” and a “good watch,” she was thanked by the creator, Rebecca Cutter.

In response, Reese took a chance to pitch herself, stating, “Just let me know if you need me for season 2.”

just let me know if you need me for season 2 😉 https://t.co/jnZ6f1svjg — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) August 6, 2025

Reese has previously appeared in commercials, interviews, and brand campaigns but has not held a scripted acting role prior to The Hunting Wives. In the comments of the announcement, reactions have been largely positive, with fans praising Reese’s continued expansion beyond basketball.

