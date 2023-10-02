Oprah Noticed A Difference In Treatment Shopping As A 200 Pound Person

Oprah Winfrey is addressing the stigmas surrounding weight and recalls how “differently” she was treated when shopping while she weighed over 200 pounds.

The billionaire media mogul got candid during a recent panel she hosted for Oprah Daily that tackled the obesity and weight crisis that affects 2 billion adults around the world. While speaking with obesity specialists Dr. Fatima Cody Stanford and Dr. Melanie Jay, psychologist Dr. Rachel Goldman, and Sima Sistani, the CEO of WeightWatchers, Winfrey shared her own personal weight loss journey that’s been a public topic of discussion for decades.

“You all know I’ve been on this journey for most of my life. My highest weight was 237 lbs,” she shared. “I don’t know if there is another public person whose weight struggle has been exploited as much as mine over the years.”

Noting all the diets she’s tried over the years, Winfrey admitted they’ve become “a recurring thing because my body always seems to want to go back to a certain weight.”

The OWN creator recalled how differently she was treated when she weighed over 200 pounds.

“This is a world that has shamed people for being overweight forever,” Winfrey said. “And all of us who’ve lived it know that people treat you differently, they just do.”

For Winfrey, she found she dealt with weight stigma the most while shopping.

“It’s that thing where people are like, ‘Let me show you the gloves. Would you like to look at the handbags? Because we know that there’s nothing in here for you,’ ” she shared. “There is a condescension. There is stigma.”

Winfrey went on to share her introduction to Ozempic, an FDA-approved weight loss medication for people with Type 2 Diabetes.

“Shouldn’t we all just be more accepting of whatever body you choose to be in? That should be your choice,” Winfrey said.

“Even when I first started hearing about the weight loss drugs, at the same time I was going through knee surgery, and I felt, ‘I’ve got to do this on my own.’ Because if I take the drug, that’s the easy way out.’ ”

“The Color Purple” star questioned if Ozempic was a “miracle” drug for those battling Diabetes in an effort to begin the “un-shaming” surrounding weight.

