Eat the Cake -- Or Not! Oprah Winfrey Throws Out Her Bestie's Birthday Cake To Kick Off 2022 Diet Reset

New year, new diet plan for Oprah Winfrey! First on the media mogul’s list of food that had to go was Gayle King’s two-week-old birthday cake.

On Tuesday, Oprah posted a video encouraging her followers to reignite their fitness fire and dump all the leftover holiday food.

“If you’ve been waiting for the right day, the right time, or some kind of sign…this is it,” Oprah shared in her caption. “Today is the day. Day One starts now! Join me at ww.com so we can hit reset together and start 2022 on the right track! Goodbye two-week-old cake, hello hydration.”

“Time for a reset, clearing out the fridge. You know, we had 12 people over for the holidays and all stayed safe from COVID, thank god, and I gotta say we ate every day like food had just been invented,” Oprah says in the video.

“So clearing out the fridge, no chance of one last piece of Gayle’s delicious Bananas Foster birthday cake.”

Oprah’s bestie Gayle celebrated her 67th birthday on Dec. 28. The CBS Morning host shared a post on New Year’s Eve showing her receiving the cake and blowing out the candles.

But after letting it sit in her fridge for two weeks, Oprah said it was time to go. The billionaire media maven was like many of us who took last week to get mentally prepared to tackle 2022.

Now that we’re in the second week of the new year, Oprah says it’s time to dump the junk, including Gayle’s delicious but old birthday cake.

Not everyone was in support of the 67-year-old mogul’s message. Many bashed the OWN Network head for throwing out food and promoting a seemingly more drastic diet tip.

“This makes me so sad. you can eat cake and still be “centered.” 😢 dieting is NOT how you get healthy,” one user wrote.

“So much waste of food. It seems irresponsible. Consider making smaller portions?” added someone else.