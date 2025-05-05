Food by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Order Up! Baltimore’s First Black Woman-Owned Bodega Is Officially Open For Business Chopped Broadway Bodega and Deli is officially serving up classic New York sandwiches like the chopped cheese.







For chopped cheese lovers in Baltimore, the city’s first Black- and women-owned bodega is officially open for business.

Chopped Broadway Bodega & Deli aims to bring classic New York takeout bites to the mid-Atlantic. The deli’s co-owner, Ernestine Chambers, makes its soon-to-be-famous chopped cheese and bacon, egg, and cheese sandwiches.

The establishment celebrated its opening on May 2 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Chambers and her business partner, Naté Gordon, will serve a NYC-bred menu that blends with the culture of its location. Chopped Broadway also hopes to become a new avenue for fresh foods in Baltimore’s Fells Point neighborhood.

“We had this opportunity to make history today and also put a store with fresh food in Fells Point,” shared Chambers to CBS News.

The new business also employs 98% locally, exceeding local hiring requirements. Now, they hope to increase economic empowerment and opportunities in the diverse neighborhood. According to CityData.com, the area’s Black residents account for nearly 17% of its population.

Chopped Broadway offers a wide variety of heavily portioned sandwiches. From classics like the Italian hoagie to vegan options, Chopped aims to appease anyone’s food preference.

“So we have a little bit of everything for everybody,” expressed Gordon. “We have huge, ginormous hoagies, New York style— they are all chopped fresh. We have the godfather, which is our No. 1 seller. It is our spin on the Italian.”

Furthermore, the bodega wants to stay true to its roots of being an affordable meal option. Even those with gluten sensitivities can try something on its menu, taking a modern, inclusive approach to the bodega experience.

Chambers added, “More importantly, we have an organic section as well as a vegan sandwich because most of the time when you come into a convenience store, you rarely see healthy choices or options, so we have a non-GMO section and gluten-free options.”

As a Black and woman-owned establishment, Chopped Broadway wants to inspire other women with entrepreneurial ambitions to take action. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announced that the state will be the No. 1 spot for minority businesses in 2024, and Chopped Broadway will continue this legacy for the Baltimore community.

“That’s what Chopped is about: food, culture, and opportunity,” Chambers said.

