Boston Bruins Honoring NHL’s First Black Player Willie O’Ree By Retiring Jersey

The first Black person to ever play in the National Hockey League is being honored next week on Jan. 18 by the Boston Bruins.

The Boston Bruins previously announced that the team had planned a celebration to honor Willie O’Ree when they retire the jersey number he wore, 22.

The ceremony will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 64 years after suiting up and entering a game and one day after celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday. It will take place right before the start of the Boston Bruins game against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Although O’Ree was legally blind in one eye, he became the first Black player to compete in an NHL game on Jan. 18, 1958. The team played against the Montreal Canadiens, which, coincidentally, he was traded to 2 seasons later when he played 43 games for them during the 1960-61 season.

O’Ree has revealed that he won’t be attending the game in person but will be there virtually as a precaution.