Courtesy of Dr. Maxine Bennett-Marsh Uncategorized by Black Enterprise Dr. Maxine Bennett-Marsh Opens ‘Orion Medical Network,’ A Black-Owned Staffing Agency In Maryland Orion Medical Network is committed to empowering care through exceptional staffing







Originally published on BlackNews.com

Dr. Maxine Bennett-Marsh, a clinician, CEO, community advocate, and visionary leader, is also now the Founder of Orion Medical Network LLC, the newest Black-owned medical staffing agency in the state of Maryland. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held earlier this month at the new location 11302 Crossroad Trail, Brandywine, Maryland, marking a significant milestone for Southern Prince George’s County and the greater Maryland healthcare community.

A Staffing Agency That Covers All Bases

Orion Medical Network LLC is committed to empowering care through exceptional staffing and specializes in the placement of Registered Nurses and Allied Health Professionals with hospitals, clinics, and long-term care facilities. As an NLC-affiliated organization, Orion Medical Network is uniquely positioned to deploy qualified healthcare professionals across more than 40 states, offering healthcare facilities the flexibility and reliability they need to maintain excellent patient outcomes.

“We are excited to open our doors and begin serving the healthcare facilities and professionals in our region and beyond,” said Dr. Bennett-Marsh. “Our goal is to be a trusted partner — connecting exceptional healthcare talent with the organizations that need them most, and doing so with excellence in every shift.”

Community leaders, healthcare partners, and members of the public attended the grand opening celebration and helped to make it a huge success.

Who is Dr. Maxine Bennett-Marsh?

Dr. Maxine Bennett-Marsh, DNP, built her career on a commitment to improving healthcare and serving underserved communities. After earning recognition for academic excellence through induction into the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing, she organized community health fairs in Baltimore, Maryland, and received multiple Maryland State Proclamations for expanding access to healthcare and mental health resources. Her work has also been featured in CEO Weekly, New York Weekly, and on a Times Square billboard promoting her upcoming book on hypertension management.

In 2019, she received the Champion of Health Award for her leadership and advocacy. She later founded Orion Medical Network, LLC, a Maryland-based healthcare staffing and workforce development company focused on strengthening healthcare systems and supporting clinicians. The company officially launched with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in June 2026 and now serves multiple states, reflecting its ongoing mission to improve access to high-quality care.

Learn more about Orion Medical Network

Orion Medical Network LLC is a Maryland-based medical staffing agency specializing in the placement of Registered Nurses and Allied Health Professionals with hospitals, clinics, and long-term care facilities. As an NLC-affiliated agency, it deploys qualified professionals across 40+ states. Guided by the mission of Excellence in Every Shift, the agency is committed to connecting exceptional healthcare talent with the organizations that need them most. Learn more at OrionMedicalPros.net

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