Orlando Magic Will Retire Shaquille O’Neal’s Basketball Jersey

Maybe one of the most colorful professional basketball players to grace the hardwood is about to get one of the top honors an athlete can get when his uniform number is officially retired by one of the teams he played for. NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal is slated to have his No. 32 basketball jersey retired by the NBA team that drafted him out of LSU (Louisiana State University).

The Orlando Magic announced that the honor will take place on Feb. 13 at the Kia Center next month. Shaq becomes the very first Magic player to have his number raised to the arena’s rafters. The Magic are slated to play Oklahoma City that evening, and the ceremony will take place after the completion of the matchup.

In celebration of our 35th anniversary this season, we will officially retire jersey #32 in honor of Shaquille O’Neal during a postgame ceremony on Tuesday, February 13. O’Neal becomes the first player in franchise history to have his number retired 🪄 pic.twitter.com/i5zk1b6IR9 — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) January 5, 2024

“When someone asks who was the first player to officially put the Orlando Magic on the map, the answer is simple—Shaquille O’Neal,” said Orlando Magic CEO Alex Martins in a written statement. “He took this franchise to new heights, both on and off the court, and his legacy is still felt within our organization today. On behalf of the DeVos family, we are excited to honor Shaquille by raising #32 into the rafters of the Kia Center, where it will remain forever.”