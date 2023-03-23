Oscar-Winning Costume Designer Ruth E. Carter Releasing New Coffee-Table Book

It’s time to celebrate the people behind the scenes who make it possible for the stars to shine.

Award-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter is releasing her coffee-table book The Art of Ruth E. Carter: Costuming Black History and the Afrofuture, from Do the Right Thing to Black Panther, surrounding her 30-plus years of credentials working in film and television.

According to her publisher, Chronicle Books, Carter’s work is a salute to the heroes and sheroes of the Black community. Fashion lovers will learn about Carter’s work on some of the most famous sets in Hollywood, such as Do the Right Thing, School Daze, Malcolm X, and Black Panther.

“I really love movies and I love Black history and I love telling stories of people. The history of Black America is something that I have been close to for a long time,” Carter said in a recent interview.

Carter has been the fashion mastermind behind major names, including Eddie Murphy, Samuel L. Jackson, Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, and the late Chadwick Boseman.

“We create a voice that we want to project to the world without us saying a word. And that’s what costumes do,” she said. “They communicate amongst each other. Either they’re collaborative or they are in opposition. They say who you are or who you want to be or how you want to be perceived. And that’s the part of clothing that can be so simple and yet so complicated.”

Carter made history this year after collecting an Oscar for Best Costume Design at the Academy Awards on March 12. The win made Carter the first Black woman to score two of the prestigious awards.

In 2021, the designer was honored with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

The coffee-table book is set for release on May 23 and is currently available for pre-order.