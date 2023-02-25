O’Shea Jackson Jr. Isn’t Shying Away From His Privilege: He’s Proud of Being a “Nepo Baby”

O’Shea Jackson Jr. is proud of being “nepo baby.”

During a sit down on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the actor revealed to host Kelly Clarkson that he was grateful for everything that his father, Ice Cube, has accomplished.

“If I were to run away from that or shy away from it in any way, in my eyes that’s disrespectful to everything he had to go through,” Jackson said, when prompted to share his perspective on the ongoing conversation concerning “nepo babies. He didn’t work as hard as he did for me to not accept and appreciate.

The Cocaine Bear added: “A lot of people, when they see me, naturally [they say], ‘Hey, you’re Ice Cube’s son.’ You’re damn right I am, 100%, that’s my hero. That’s my coach,” the actor said. “At the same time, the door can be open but you gotta walk through. I have a lot of people, they have an idea of what I’m going to be before I get to any set because of their idea of what my dad is.”

Jackson considers his “nepo baby” status as a badge of honor in both his personal and professional life.

“A lot of people, when they see me, naturally [they say], ‘Hey, you’re Ice Cube’s son.’ You’re damn right I am, 100%, that’s my hero. That’s my coach,” the actor said. “At the same time, the door can be open but you gotta walk through.”

“I have a lot of people, they have an idea of what I’m going to be before I get to any set because of their idea of what my dad is. They think I’m coming to set feeling entitled, or I feel like I need to have ‘a posse’ of 15-20 people with me, straight rap stuff,” Jackson said. “But no, I’m here to work. I pride myself on my professionalism.”