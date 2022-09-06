Ouachita Baptist University Mourns Sudden Death of 21-Year-Old Football Player Clark Yarbrough

Ouachita Baptist University, located in Arkadelphia, Arkansas, is mourning the death of defensive lineman, Clark Yarbrough, who unexpectedly passed away over the weekend.

His cause of death was not revealed.

Today the Ouachita community mourns the loss of senior Clark Yarbrough, who died this morning following a sudden collapse. Join us in praying for his family and friends. More information about campus gatherings following this tragedy will be released soon. pic.twitter.com/ePaiYphwN0 — Ouachita Baptist University (@Ouachita) September 4, 2022

Yarbrough, a senior at the school, was only 21 when he died after a sudden collapse, according to the school. Ouachita Baptist University is a Division II college.

According to ESPN, the defensive player took part in last week’s game on Thursday when the football team won their contest against Oklahoma Baptist University 42-32 on their opponent’s home field. He had made two tackles in the victory.

Last year, the 21-year-old was an All-Great American Conference honorable mention selection as he recorded 27 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and was also responsible for one quarterback hurry. He originally hailed from Rowlett, Texas, where he played football at Sachse (Texas) High School.

The New York Post reported that the 6-foot-1, 280-pound player was majoring in business administration (sport management) at OBU.

KHOU 11 also reported that Yarbrough’s mother, Mattie told WFAA that she traveled to Oklahoma Baptist University last week to attend her son’s last game.

“Had a big hug, took pictures, took videos – I loved on him as I always do after every game,” she said. “His mama is his biggest fan.”

She wants everyone to realize that Clark was “amazing.”