Our Forever Favorite! Former FLOTUS Michelle Obama To Appear on the ‘Tonight Show’

Former First Lady Michelle Obama will join Jimmy Fallon in Studio 6B on Wednesday, April 19 for her first appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” since 2021.

The occasion marks Mrs. Obama’s sixth guest spot on “The Tonight Show.” During prior appearances, she has participated in fan-favorite bits, including joining Jimmy for a special edition of Thank You Notes and Tonight Show Surprises where she surprised unsuspecting fans in the elevators at 30 Rock.

Mrs. Obama’s “Tonight Show” appearance comes fresh off the debut of her podcast produced by Higher Ground, “Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast,” which has featured recent guests Hoda Kotb, Tyler Perry and more. The appearance is also ahead of the Netflix special “The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey,” debuting April 25. Following the release of her second New York Times bestselling book, “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times,” Mrs. Obama set out on a six-city book tour in intimate venues across the U.S.

TUNE IN to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Wednesday, April 19 at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on NBC to see former First Lady Michelle Obama’s appearance.