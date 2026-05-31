Out of the Mud: Bryson Graham’s Vertical Rise Mirrors are Changing the NBA Executive Landscape

Bryson Graham was introduced as the Chicago Bulls’ Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations on May 4 at the Advocate Center. Joined by team President Michael Reinsdorf, Graham brings experience from the New Orleans Pelicans and Atlanta Hawks, along with a reputation for humility and clarity. He will oversee all decisions in Chicago’s basketball operations department.

“We’re going to pull our sleeves up,” Graham, 39, said. “We’re going to get to work, and we’re going to get out of the mud. This is something that is not going to be rushed.”



Bryson Graham, Bulls EVP of Basketball Operations, Introductory Press Conference

A Changing Dynamic in the C-Suite

Graham’s appointment marks progress in league diversity. While about 75% of NBA players are Black, executive roles have not matched this proportion. According to a 2023 report from The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES), nearly half of the league’s franchises had a Black general manager or head of basketball operations. That number dramatically declined by 2026. There are currently four African American chief executives of basketball operations running NBA franchises: Jeff Peterson (Charlotte Hornets), Koby Altman (Cleveland Cavaliers), the aforementioned Ghaham, and the newly minted Masai Ujiri. Nine NBA franchises have African American general managers.

Graham’s hiring reverses a downward trend toward a more representative leadership.

The Bulls also named Stephen Mervis as senior vice president of Basketball Operations and former NBA player Acie Law IV as vice president of Player Personnel. Mervis brings salary-cap expertise from the Orlando Magic, while Law joins from the Oklahoma City Thunder front office.

They will work within a collaborative, horizontal organizational structure.

“If I’m the smartest person in the room, we’re going to fail,” Graham admitted. “I want an open, collaborative, and very communicative organization.”

Building from the Mud

Graham’s approach centers on the SLAP framework (Size, Length, Athleticism, Physicality), which he developed while scouting for New Orleans and Atlanta. This method helped identify impactful players such as Herb Jones and Trey Murphy outside the draft lottery.

This strategy suggests a significant roster overhaul because the Bulls have struggled to establish a defensive identity. Graham emphasized that all players will be evaluated as Chicago begins a comprehensive review phase.

“There’s only a few players in the NBA untouchable,” Graham said. “I’m not going to sit here and say that no one on this roster is untouchable. That doesn’t mean that we’re trading guys. We’re going to look at this holistically.”

Graham’s journey reflects his basketball perseverance. He began as an intern 15 years ago, working late nights on practice courts, and overcame multiple Achilles tendon injuries during his collegiate career at Texas A&M. When he received the offer from Reinsdorf, the moment moved him to tears.

With four selections in the upcoming draft, the Bulls are relying on Graham’s talent evaluation to restore the franchise’s competitiveness. For updates on team transactions and media availabilities, visit the official Chicago Bulls News Hub.