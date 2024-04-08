Missy Elliott Prepares First-Ever North American Tour

Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliot has just announced her first-ever North American tour, labeled “Out Of This World.”

The multi-talented songwriter, rapper, producer, and singer will not be going out alone on this tour. She is bringing heavyweights to take the stage alongside her. Busta Rhymes, Ciara, and Missy’s co-creator, Timbaland, will join her on the road.

“This is an incredible time in my life as I am experiencing so many milestone ‘firsts.’ Being the FIRST female Hip Hop artist to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and now going out on my FIRST headline tour,” shares Elliott. “Fans have been asking me to tour forever, but I wanted to wait until I felt the time was right because I knew if I was ever going to do it, I had to do it big, and I had to do it with family! So get ready to be taken OUT OF THIS WORLD with me, Busta Rhymes, Ciara, and Timbaland! We can’t wait to share this experience with the fans!”

🚨🚨🚨ATTENTION IT’S TIME

“OUT OF THIS WORLD” TOUR across NORTH AMERICA!!!! With my family @ciara @bustarhymes & @timbaland This Spaceship will be Landing NEAR YOU🫵🏾

RUN 4 COVER!👽🛸🚀🔥

Tickets go on sale for Verizon customers on April 9. The sale for all others will start on April 12 at 10 a.m. local time and can be purchased at Missy-Elliott.com. The Verizon Presale for customers for the OUT OF THIS WORLD—The Missy Elliott Experience can be bought through Verizon Up until April 11 at 10 p.m. local time. For more details, visit Verizon Up.

The concert is being produced by Live Nation, along with Missy’s manager and CEO of Monami Entertainment, Mona Scott-Young. The tour will be a 24-city run in Canada on July 4 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver. The artists will make stops in major cities in the U.S. before ending the tour on August 22 in Rosemont, Illinois, at Allstate Arena.

Scott-Young said, “Missy has always been an iconic groundbreaker and continuously pushes herself to be bolder and go where she has never been before – and surprisingly, one of those places is headlining her tour! For decades, fans and peers worldwide have clamored for Missy to tour, and they’re finally going to get what they’ve been asking for as she teams up with Ciara, Busta, and longtime partner-in-rhyme Timbaland to deliver a start-to-finish, nonstop, high-octane, OUT OF THIS WORLD concert experience. This will be one for the books, so trust me, you don’t want to miss it!”

OUT OF THIS WORLD — THE MISSY ELLIOTT EXPERIENCE TOUR 2024 DATES:

Thursday, July 4 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

Saturday, July 6 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

Tuesday, July 9 — Oakland, CA — Oakland Arena

Thursday, July 11 — Los Angeles, CA — Crypto.com Arena

Saturday, July 13 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena

Tuesday, July 16 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena

Thursday, July 18 — Austin, TX — Moody Center

Saturday, July 20 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center

Sunday, July 21 — Fort Worth, TX — Dickies Arena

Wednesday, July 24 — Tampa, FL — Amalie Arena

Thursday, July 25 — Sunrise, FL — Amerant Bank Arena

Saturday, July 27 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

Thursday, August 1 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena

Friday, August 2 — Hampton, VA — Hampton Coliseum

Saturday, August 3 — Belmont Park, NY — UBS Arena

Monday, August 5 — Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo Center

Thursday, August 8 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena

Friday, August 9 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center

Saturday, August 10 — Boston, MA — TD Garden

Monday, August 12 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center

Thursday, August 15 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena

Saturday, August 17 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

Monday, August 19 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

Thursday, August 22 — Rosemont, IL — Allstate Arena