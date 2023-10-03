Outkast’s ‘Speakerboxxx/The Love Below’ Album Becomes Highest-Selling Hip-Hop Album With 13 Million Units Sold

Atlanta hip-hop group Outkast has just dethroned Marshall Mathers (Eminem’s “The Eminem Show”) as the highest-selling hip-hop album in history. The duo’s double album, their fifth studio project, “Speakerboxxx/The Love Below,” was officially certified as having sold 13 million units. No hip-hop album has ever sold that many units before. The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) made this distinction on Sept. 29, as reported by chart data.

OutKast’s ‘Speakerboxxx/The Love Below’ is now the highest certified rap album in @RIAA history (13x Platinum). pic.twitter.com/kAnR8jgXIu — chart data (@chartdata) October 2, 2023

The acknowledgment of this accomplishment was not lost on Outkast group member Big Boi. He took to Instagram last week to showcase his latest hardware. The recording artist mentions that the honor hits days after the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the album being released.

“Special delivery just in time for the 20th anniversary 9/23/03 … #speakerboxxxthelovebelow Over 13 Million albums sold. ( Diamond & a 3.5 ) What Are Your Jams? @ outkast is everlasting. Stank You Smelly Much …To All Y’all 🛸”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Boi (@bigboi)

According to VIBE, the two solo-featured songs on “Speakerboxxx/The Love Below” Big Boi’s “Hey Ya!” and Andre 3000’s “The Way You Move” both became No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100. The album, when it came out, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The album also became the second hip-hop album to win a Grammy Award for Album of the Year, five years after Fugee member Lauryn Hill’s The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill did it in 1999. That same year, the duo also took home Grammys for Best Rap Album and Best Urban/Alternative Performance for “Hey Ya!”

It was also recently announced that two Outkast classics are being rereleased, “Speakerboxxx/The Love Below“ for its 20th anniversary, and “Aquemini” celebrating its 25th anniversary. Both albums were released on vinyl in partnership with Get On Down.

RELATED CONTENT: Atlanta Braves Goes Full ‘ATLien’, Will Hold Game Night Honoring OutKast