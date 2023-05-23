Atlanta Braves Goes Full ‘ATLien’ With Game Night That Honors OutKast

The influence of Atlanta hip-hop group OutKast has proven to have a lasting effect.

Major League Baseball’s Atlanta Braves announced they will host an OutKast Night at Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta. On May 25, the Braves will be playing the Philadelphia Phillies when OutKast member Big Boi will be throwing the first pitch. There has yet to be an official word if Andre 3000 will attend.

When fans arrive at Battery Atlanta, street names will be dedicated to the hip-hop duo. There will also be an OutKast-inspired art wall with background music playing from the eclectic pair.

The first 15,000 fans who purchase tickets for the game at Truist Park will receive bobbleheads of OutKast featuring both Big Boi and André 3000 sporting Atlanta Braves gear and riding together in a red convertible.

Fans can also purchase food from a one-night-only ATLiens Diner’s food truck. The lyrics of Big Boi and Andree 3000 will inspire authentic soul food, including Patty Melts (So Fresh and So Clean), Fried Fish and Grits (ATLiens), and Yams with Extra Syrup (SpottieOttieDopalicious).

An OutKast music tribute will take place on the Georgia Power Pavilion Stage by Biological Misfits, featuring “Cosby Show” legend Malcolm Jamal-Warner. Additionally, three local artists, Dr. Dax, Honey Pierre, and Raphael Bahindwa, will create original artwork inspired by the group.

You’re in luck if you’re not local to Atlanta or can’t attend the game. Bally Sports Southeast will feature a special telecast to celebrate OutKast Night at Truist Park. Big Boi will be with sportscasters Brandon Gaudin and Jeff Francoeur in the broadcast booth during the game, while Bally Sports will be on location with a 360-video experience for fans. Coverage for the game will showcase live on Bally Sports Southeast at 6:30 p.m. ET.

