ATL Salutes Hometown Legend Big Boi Of Outkast With His Own Day

Outkast’s own Big Boi has received one of the highest honors in the city of Atlanta, Georgia by getting a day named after him.

Big Boi had plenty of reason to celebrate on Friday, August 11. Not only was it the 50th anniversary of hip hop, but the rap veteran had the day after him, among other honors and proclamations, The Atlanta Voice reports.

Born Antwan Patton in Savannah, Georgia, but better known by his rap moniker Big Boi, the one-half of the iconic Grammy award-winning rap group Outkast was celebrated at Spaceman ATL located on the rooftop of the Hyatt Centric in Buckhead. Joined by his mother Rowena Patton, Big Boi took to the stage where representatives from the Atlanta City Council celebrated him with proclamations, commendations, and more.

Atlanta City Councilmen Michael Julian Bond, Antonio Lewis, and Byron Amos presented Big Boi with honors including a proclamation from Fulton County and a declaration that turned August 11 into “Big Boi Day” across all 15 cities within the county.

“We had the first Outkast day back in the 90s in the atrium of City Hall. Outkast hosted over 200 senior citizens that day,” Bond said. “They have always been in the community and have always given back to Atlanta.”

“We the members of the Fulton County Commission hereby declare this day as Big Boi Day in all of Fulton County,” Bond announced.

Prior to the declaration, State Representative Yasmin Neal was the first to present the “Kryptonite” rapper with a commendation from the House of Representatives followed by Georgia State Representative Park Cannon who honored the rap veteran as an Outstanding Georgia Citizen with a proclamation from the Secretary of State.

The first Black mayor in the city of Jonesboro, mayor Dr. Donya L. Sartor, Ph.D., topped off the accolades with a letter of accommodation from her office.

“I’m so honored, because in 1992 my first year of teaching was at Tri-Cities High School when you were a senior. I hailed from College Park and now I’m a mayor and look at you standing right next to me,” Sartor said.

Big Boi thanked his mother and shared some insight into his challenging upbringing in the state of Georgia.

“My mama is my rock. She made it possible. She wouldn’t sign my record deal even though me and Dre (Andre 3000) had gone platinum,” he said.

“Many of you don’t know this, but we stayed in the Motel 6 on Campbellton Road during my whole time in middle school,” he added. “My mama was going to work and going to school. She still made sure I got my education before we could sign a deal.”

Now along with Outkast Day on May 25, Big Boi will be celebrating his own day on August 11.

